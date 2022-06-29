Cameron Diaz Is Coming Out of Retirement and Reuniting With Jamie Foxx

Cameron Diaz is making her return to acting! On Wednesday, Netflix announced that Jamie Foxx and the 49-year-old actress are reuniting for a new movie, nearly eight years after the pair co-starred in Annie, Diaz's last flick before her retirement.

"Cameron Diaz is officially un-retiring!! " Netflix tweeted. "She will star with Jamie Foxx in a new Netflix movie — and we have an unexpected person to thank for getting her back in action…"

That unexpected person is Tom Brady, who announced his retirement earlier this year, before backtracking and saying he will return for another season in the NFL.

Brady's involvement came thanks to Foxx, who called up Diaz after she agreed to break her retirement. "I'm so anxious right now," Diaz told Foxx. "I'm, like, pacing the room. I feel excited, but I don't know how to do this, ya know?"

Lucky for Diaz, Foxx conferenced in Brady for some words of wisdom about un-retiring.

"What?! Tom? Oh my god, is this Tom Brady?" Diaz excitedly questioned.

"I was talking to Jamie and he said you need a few tips on how to un-retire. I'm relatively successful at un-retiring," Brady quipped in response.

In the tweet along with the audio recording, Foxx wrote, "Cameron I hope you aren’t mad I recorded this, but no turning back now. Had to call in the GOAT to bring back another GOAT."

"@CameronDiaz and I are BACK IN ACTION - our new movie with @NetflixFilm," Foxx added. "Production starting later this year!! 🦊🐐"

As for the film itself, ET has learned that Back in Action, an action comedy, will be directed by Seth Gordon, who previously helmed Horrible Bosses. Gordon co-wrote the script with Brendan O’Brien, best known for penning the 2014 film Neighbors.

Additional plot details about the flick, for which Foxx is serving as an executive producer, are being kept under wraps.

Diaz announced her retirement from acting in 2018. Then, in August 2021, Diaz revealed why she stepped away from acting.

"When you do something at a really high level for a long period of time," Diaz told Kevin Hart on his Hart to Heart talk show, "there are parts of your life that end up being handed off to other people."

Diaz, who, along with her husband, Benji Madden, welcomed a daughter named Raddix in December 2019, said she only started realizing around age 40 that there were a lot of parts of her life she "wasn't touching" and "wasn't managing."

"For me, I just really wanted to make my life manageable by me," she said. "My routine in a day is literally what I can manage to do by myself."

Diaz added that, after making the choice to stop acting, she was able to put focus on areas of her life that she "didn't have time for before," which helped her to feel "whole."