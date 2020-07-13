California Orders Shutdown of Bars and Indoor Dining as Coronavirus Cases Surge

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday ordered the closure of indoor businesses across the state, including restaurants, bars, wineries, movie theaters, zoos and museums as coronavirus cases continue to surge.



Newsom's announcement comes as California reported 8,460 new cases of COVID-19, according to July 11 data from the state's health department. The state now has a total of 320,804 positive cases. There have been a total of 7,017 deaths in California so far.

Newsom also imposed more stringent restrictions in 30 counties, including Los Angeles, Napa, Orange, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, San Diego and Ventura. In those counties, gyms, places of worship, non-critical offices, personal care services, hair salons, barbershops and malls must close all indoor operations.

Newsom said in his Monday afternoon press conference that residents should remember that the coronavirus will not be going away until there is a vaccine or effective therapy.

NEW: #COVID19 cases continue to spread at alarming rates.



CA is now closing indoor operations STATEWIDE for:



-Restaurants

-Wineries

-Movie theaters, family entertainment

-Zoos, museums

-Cardrooms



Bars must close ALL operations. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 13, 2020

This story was originally published by CBS News on July 13, 2020 at 3:43 p.m. ET.