'Cake Boss' Star Buddy Valastro Makes a 'Super Special' Dessert for Doctor Who Operated on His Hand

Buddy Valastro is thanking his medical team with a special sweet treat! The 43-year-old Cake Boss star took to Instagram on Wednesday to show off the cake he made for the doctors, nurses and staff who have assisted in his recovery following a September hand injury.

Shortly after the accident, Valastro's rep told ET that the baker's injury was a result of a malfunction with the bowling pinsetter at his home's bowling alley. When Valastro tried to repair the machine, his hand got lodged inside the unit, where it was impaled by a metal rod multiple times. Valastro's sons cut the the rod with a saw to free his hand from the machine.

He has since undergone multiple surgeries as a result of the accident, some of which were performed by Dr. Michelle Carlson at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City.

Valastro's thank you to Dr. Carlson and her team came in the form of a cake, which was a replica of the hospital itself.

"Check out the super special cake I made for Dr. Michelle Carlson, the nurses and staff at @hspecialsurgery as a token of my immense appreciation!" Valastro captioned the pics. "It replicates the main hospital there in #NYC. I could never thank them enough for all they have done to help me on this journey to a full recovery."

When ET's Kevin Frazier spoke to Valastro in November, he said he's "feeling good" and "trying to look at the glass half full versus half empty."

"I'm just trying to recover and get all my strength back and see exactly what the full extent of everything is gonna wind up being, because it's still a little unforeseen," he said. "But the positives, I still have my hand, right. I could've lost fingers and could've went through my wrist and been a lot worse. So, I'm taking it day by day and cake by cake."

Despite his positive attitude, Valastro described his hand as being "very, very stiff," adding that he's lacking range of motion, strength and dexterity. With the potential for more surgeries ahead, depending on the results of his physical therapy, Valastro is uncertain about how well he'll be able to bake from now on.

"Honestly, I don't know how much I'm going to be able to do. I can assure you and everybody... I'm going to try to do it with all of my heart. I just don't know," he said. "I might be like a boxer who's got the heart but ain't got the tools anymore and hope to God that that's not the case and only time will tell."

"... I want to be the guy when it's fourth and goal to say, 'Give me the ball and run in for the touchdown,'" he added. "I'm not ready to be on the sidelines yet."