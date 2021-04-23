Caitlyn Jenner's Plan to Run for California Governor Is 'Not a Big Surprise' to Kardashians, Source Says

Caitlyn Jenner has announced her plans to run for governor of California, a move that came as no "big surprise" to her famous family, a source tells ET.

"Caitlyn has been vocal about wanting to get involved in politics for quite some time now," the source adds. "While the family may not be entirely aligned politically speaking, they ultimately want Caitlyn to be happy and fulfilled."

As ET reported earlier on Friday, Caitlyn revealed via Twitter that she has filed the paperwork to run in 2022. "I'm in!" she wrote. "California is worth fighting for."

"California has been my home for nearly 50 years," she continued in a statement posted to her campaign website. "I came here because I knew that anyone, regardless of their background or station in life, could turn their dreams into reality. But for the past decade, we have seen the glimmer of the Golden State reduced by one-party rule that places politics over progress and special interests over people."

Where Caitlyn stands with her family today, including ex Kris Jenner, is currently being played out on the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The former couple has been estranged following Caitlyn's transition and tell-all Vanity Fair interview.

In an episode that aired earlier this month, fans saw Caitlyn and Kris take a huge step in repairing their relationship. Footage shows flashbacks to Kris sharing her hurt at some of Caitlyn's quotes about their marriage and family, but reveals at one point that they were able to make some progress during the pandemic.

"I can't believe Kris is on the phone with Caitlyn, almost like nothing has ever changed -- her manager hat's right back on," Scott Disick said, as Kris offered Caitlyn and friend Sophia Hutchins advice about starting their own YouTube channel. "It's a huge step forward for their relationship. There was a time that they weren't even talking, let alone helping and dealing with work stuff...I'm curious if they're gonna be able to have a normal, stable working relationship again."

While Kris' daughters, Kim and Khloe Kardashian also questioned their mom's ability to move forward with Caitlyn earlier in the episode, they were happy to see her coming away from the interaction with a positive attitude.

"I'm just proud of my mom for reaching this place of growth where she can be super cordial with Caitlyn," Kim noted. "Maybe if it's just baby steps, she doesn't have to put the whole thing aside, but she's able to communicate and start that little relationship-building."

