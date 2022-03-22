Caitlyn Jenner Welcomes 20th Grandchild, Meet Her Son Burt's Baby Girl

Caitlyn Jenner has hit a major milestone! The 72-year-old former Olympian announced on Monday that her 20th grandchild had been born.

Caitlyn's son, Burt Jenner, and his wife, Valerie, welcomed their daughter, Goldie Brooklyn Jenner, into the world on March 19. Valerie announced the news on Instagram, writing, "💛 Goldie Brooklyn Jenner 💛 born last night 03.19.2022 at 11:08pm weighing 10 lbs 4 oz & 21 3/4 inches long!"

Burt is the son of Caitlyn and her first wife, Chrystie Scott.

Caitlyn posted a pic of Goldie with one of her two brothers to her Instagram Stories, writing, "My 20th grandchild! @valeriepitalo @burtonjenner love you both!"

Caitlyn teased little Goldie's impending arrival back in February while discussing her daughter, Kylie Jenner's, newest addition on Good Morning Britain.

"I have the next one, the 20th grandchild, my son, Burt, and his wife, Val, they're due in month with a little girl, so I'm going for number 20 here in about a month," Caitlyn shared at the time, admitting, "I can never keep all the birthdays right. It's all on a computer."

Caitlyn has six biological children in addition to the four stepchildren she previously shared with ex-wife Kris Jenner -- Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Rob Kardashian -- whom she included in her grandkid count.

Despite still being involved with the Kardashian-Jenner family, Caitlyn will not be appearing on the family's new Hulu reality series, The Kardashians, which premieres April 14.

Caitlyn previously appeared on almost all 20 seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians as well as her own show, I Am Cait, about her gender transition.

"I was there when this started from day one. I watched it grow. And doing the show for almost 20 seasons was one of the highlights of my life," Caitlyn wrote of the family's show on Twitter earlier this month. "To be able to work with my family for all those years, connect with the fans, it was incredible. Happy that it continues for my family."