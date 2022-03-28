Caitlyn Jenner Explains Why Kylie Changed Her Son's Name (Exclusive)

Caitlyn Jenner has lots to celebrate! The 72-year-old reality star now has 20 grandchildren thanks to the birth of her son, Bert’s, daughter, Goldie Brooklyn Jenner, on March 19, and the birth of Kylie Jenner's son on Feb. 2.

"I have 10 kids now, we are up to 20 grandchildren,” Caitlyn told ET's Matt Cohen while at the 30th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Viewing Party on Sunday. "Little Goldie Brooklyn Jenner came into the world just this week."

When it comes to her children having even more kids, Caitlyn says the more the merrier. “I tell the girls I want 30," she mused. "I love a good number. Thirty is pretty good, we will set the bar high."

Caitlyn revealed to ET that Kylie has in fact told her the new name of her son, but this grandparent isn’t ready to spill the beans. "I cannot tell,” she said. “[Kylie] has not officially announced it. We have discussed this a lot. I think I have a lot of experience on naming people, especially trying to name yourself, and it's very difficult.”

Caitlyn, who changed her name from Bruce after coming out as transgender, told ET that when it came to her own name, she "struggled with it for years."

"When you have a little child, you know the little baby comes out and you think of what it should be, but then you get them in your arms and you play with them and spend time with them and say, ‘I don’t know if that name fits, maybe it’s another name,'" Caitlyn explained. "That’s Kylie’s decision. When she officially announces it, but honestly, I think this is very good."

Outside of her duties as a grandparent, Caitlyn attended the benefit on Sunday to bring awareness to a cause that is close to her heart. “Well first of all, AIDs is huge within the community,” she said. “I have supported the trans community over the last seven years and we are having a good time. Still, that’s good but there are always a lot of issues the trans community has to deal with. We honestly just keep working on it. I support what the trans community is doing.”

She added, “I try to help them financially in so many ways through my foundation. There’s a lot of work to do, and you know there’s so many issues right now and there’s no one answer to every issue. Everyone is so complicated and there’s lots to do, we are just trying to do our best to help out. I want people walking around this world with a smile on their face living life.”

In addition to Caitlyn, the annual event was attended by Lady Gaga, Elton John, Raven-Symone and a slew of other stars.