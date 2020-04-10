Buddy Valastro Attempts to Ice a Cake With His Left Hand After Injury

Buddy Valastro is on the up and up after suffering a hand injury last month. On Saturday, the chef posted a photo of himself attempting to ice a cake with his left hand. Valastro is now having to relearn some of the simplest tasks with his non-dominant hand after his bowling alley accident.

"Family time is the BEST time! Doing it all over again, left handed...#recovery #lefty #southpaw #cakeboss #buddyvalastro," he captioned the photo, which also includes his wife, Lisa, and three of their four kids -- Sofia, 17, Buddy Jr., 16, Marco, 13. Carlo, 9, is not pictured.

On his Instagram Story, he also posted video of him decorating the cake, with Sofia saying, "It's not bad."

ET caught up with the Cake Boss star via Zoom on Monday, where he opened up about how he's been doing since the incident occurred in his home's bowling alley.

"Right now I'm at my house. I'm still recovering. The hand is OK," he told ET. "There's definitely a lot of pain, but I had a metal rod that was basically three inches by two inches through my ring finger and my middle finger. And I had severe nerve damage, severe tendon damage, severe muscle damage. We don't know what the recovery is going to be, but it's a freak crazy thing."

He also touched on having to relearn how to do tasks with his left hand, when asked how his injury would affect production on any of his baking series.

"We were talking about season three of Buddy vs. Duff ... Duff [Goldman] called me himself when it happened and he's been really supportive," Valastro shared. "I think I need him to probably get back into the swing of things so that I can drive myself and push myself harder and for myself to make a big comeback."

"I might not ever be able to pipe again. I don't know," he continued. "Unfortunately, I might have to learn to do it with my other hand, you just don't know. It's one of those things that only time and rehabilitation will [tell]... and God, really."

