BTS Makes a Splash on the GRAMMYs Red Carpet, Plays Coy About Snoop Dogg Collab (Exclusive)

All of BTS made it to the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards! The South Korean boy band arrived Sunday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, with Jungkook, who had been self-quarantining after recently testing positive for COVID-19, by their side.

All seven members of the K-pop group -- RM, Jin (rocking a cast on his hand after injuring his left index finger last month), Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook -- looked dapper in their custom Earth-toned Louis Vuitton wool and cashmere suits, and LV sneakers, as they made their GRAMMY entrance on the red carpet.

"Nothing beats us," BTS' leader, RM, told ET's Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner on the carpet when asked to describe 2022.

The septet are gearing up for a big night at the GRAMMYs, marking the fourth year in a row they will be taking the stage -- the third as a performer and first that they'll have an in-person solo stage on music's biggest night.

Getty Images

Though they didn't divulge details on what their anticipated performance will entail, the group opted to use an action rather than words to tee up their big GRAMMY moment, as the members mimicked a hand to the ear like a DM and turning an invisible disc.

"That's what's going to happen," RM hinted. "We actually created a new performance, never-before-seen. We're so ready."

What they aren't ready to talk about is a potential collaboration with Snoop Dogg, who seemingly confirmed that something was in the works with the group. Asked about the possible new song, they played coy.

"Oh, are we going to collaborate with him?" RM joked. "We're all fans! Come on, Snoop, call us!"

But BTS' leader didn't completely shut down the rumor.

"I don't know actually because our label is going to hate us, so yeah... I don't know. I can't tell," he said with a smile, adding that they "of course" would love to work with him. "Snoop is our idol and the Super Bowl was so amazing."

Getty Images

As for a message for ARMY, J-Hope offered this intriguing tease: "ARMY, stay tuned!"

The group is nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their No. 1 hit, "Butter," competing against the likes of Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco, Coldplay and Doja Cat featuring SZA, as they look to take home their first-ever GRAMMY.

Fans were initially worried that Jungkook and fellow group member, J-Hope, would miss the GRAMMYs after both tested positive for COVID-19 in March. Jungkook was the last member of BTS to test positive for COVID-19, with the news coming a week after J-Hope's positive COVID diagnosis. Luckily, both have since recovered and were prepping for their GRAMMY duties on Saturday.

After the GRAMMYs on Sunday, BTS will perform four sold-out shows at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas as part of their Permission to Dance World Tour.