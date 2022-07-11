BTS Lands Disney Streaming Deal, Adding New Original Shows Featuring the K-Pop Band

BTS is coming to Disney+! On Monday, Walt Disney Company Asia Pacific and HYBE announced a global content collaboration that will showcase creative excellence from South Korea’s music and entertainment industry to the world stage.

The collaboration includes the global distribution of five major content titles from HYBE, including two exclusive series featuring BTS -- BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage -- LA and BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star -- that will launch on Disney’s streaming services.

The former is an exclusive cinematic 4K concert film that features the K-pop band's November 2021 performance at Los Angeles' Sofi Stadium. During the concert, which marked the first time in two years that the band met fans in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BTS performed tracks including "Butter" and "Permission to Dance."

The latter is a docuseries that follows the journey of the 21st-century pop icons. Featuring unprecedented access to a vast library of music and footage over the past nine years, the series will feature the daily lives, thoughts and plans of BTS members, as they prepare for their second chapter. The docuseries will be available exclusively on Disney’s streaming services next year.

In addition to the two BTS-focused titles, the collaboration will also include In the Soop: Friendcation, an original travel reality show with a star-studded cast including V of BTS, Itaewon Class' Seo-jun Park, Parasite star Woo-shik Choi, Hyung-sik Park, and Peakboy. The program features the five friends venturing on a surprise trip and enjoying a variety of leisure and fun activities. The series, which is a spinoff of South Korea's popular In the Soop franchise, will launch Friday, July 22 on Disney+ in South Korea. A U.S. premiere date has yet to be announced.

"We are thrilled to be collaborating with HYBE to showcase their original content created with powerful artist IP on our global streaming services including Disney+," Jessica Kam-Engle, APAC Head of Content, The Walt Disney Company, said. "This collaboration represents our creative ambition -- to work with iconic content creators and top stars in Asia Pacific so their talent can be enjoyed by mainstream audiences in multiple ways. We believe these new titles will captivate consumers worldwide and look forward to introducing more music content on our service."

"This will be the start of a long-term collaboration, where we present worldwide audiences a wide range of HYBE content for fans who love our music and artists," Park Ji-won, CEO of HYBE, said. "The Walt Disney Company has a long history of franchise building and promoting musical artists, with its unparalleled brands and platforms."