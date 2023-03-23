Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Heming Shares Rare Footage of Their Vow Renewal Ceremony Filmed by His Ex Demi Moore

"On our 10th wedding anniversary we decided to renew our vows in the same place we said 'I do' back in 2009," Emma captioned the beautiful video. "I’m so happy we did. Seize every opportunity to unite and celebrate with family and friends. Those are the moments and beautiful pockets of memories that you get to hold on to for a lifetime. And we get to keep those memories safe and alive for the ones that might not be able to 💌"