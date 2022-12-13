Bruce Willis Poses With Ex Demi Moore, Wife Emma and His Daughters for Holiday Photos

It's probably safe to say that Bruce Willis' household is bumping as much holiday music as they are Sister Sledge, because "We Are Family" best describes the photo Demi Moore shared in a sweet Instagram post on Tuesday.

The actor's ex looked ecstatic as ever locked in Bruce's arms while his wife, Emma Heming, looked equally as happy next to Demi. Emma and and Bruce's kids -- daughters Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8 -- were also part of the adorable photo, as were Demi and Bruce's daughters, Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 28.

Demi captioned the pic, "We are FAMILY!! Getting into the holiday spirit!"

Emma commented, "What a fun evening 😍❤️."

Bruce's wife also later took to her Instagram Story and reposted a throwback photo of Bruce, Demi and Scout at a red carpet event. Emma wrote in that Story, "The love I have for them. Thanks for sharing @scoutlaruewillis lol and your face."

Emma also reposted Demi's photo on her Story and wrote, "“Happy Holidays from our family to yours!!”

Emma Willis / Instagram

The sweet post comes nearly two months after Emma posted a video looking back at the family's "magic" summer. The video, set to Maren Morris' "Bones," included a compilation of memories featuring Bruce and Emma's two daughters. Rumer, Scout and Tallulah also appeared in the video staying active out in the woods.

Back in March, Emma, Demi and Bruce's five children shared a joint family statement announcing that 67-year-old Bruce was stepping away from his acting career due to his aphasia diagnosis, which is impacting his cognitive abilities.

In August, Emma shared more about how she and her family have been coping in light of Bruce's diagnosis in a a social media post shared on National Grief Awareness Day.

"This was the summer of self discovery—finding new hobbies, going out of my comfort zone and staying active," Emma captioned a video of herself gardening, staining wood, shadowboxing, biking, playing tennis and more. "My grief can be paralyzing but I’m learning how to live along side it."

Emma later shared screenshots of criticism she received for the post, and she fired back with a little help from the Die Hard star.

"When you're not allowed to talk grief, self-care, or being human in the world on grief awareness day..." she wrote on Instagram Stories. "But in the words of the great, philosophical, and insightful Bruce Willis... 'Ah, f**k 'em."