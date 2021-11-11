Brooklyn Beckham Says He Hopes to Marry Fiancée Nicola Peltz 'Next Year'

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are ready to get married.

David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son and the model have been engaged for well over a year. Amid the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions, the two have had to put their wedding plans on pause. However, Brooklyn says he and his fiancée are hoping to get married in 2022.

"We've been engaged for a year and if COVID wasn't a thing we'd have liked to have been married already, and it has been a bit difficult," the 22-year-old photographer shares in an interview with Hello!. "You know, I've only just started to travel again. I'm traveling a little bit now, but hopefully it'll be next year."

Brooklyn and Nicola, 26, announced their engagement in July 2020 after 10 months of dating.

"Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day ❤️ I love you baby xx," Brooklyn wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of him and Peltz.

Brooklyn, meanwhile, reveals in the interview that he and his wife-to-be are now living in Beverly Hills after living in New York City during the pandemic. When asked if it was difficult moving so far away from his famous parents and siblings who live in the U.K., he says no.

"No, because I'm marrying my best friend," he replies. "So we kind of have our own little bubble together now and it's just really nice."

The two are planning to stay in the U.S. for the holidays, with Brooklyn sharing, "I am so busy with work right now so it's kind of wherever work takes me. I think I'm going to be with my fiancée's family so I'm very excited."

For more on the future husband and wife, see below.