Brooklyn Beckham Engaged to Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham announced he's engaged to actress Nicola Peltz, who he's been dating for about 10 months.

"Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day ❤️ I love you baby xx," Brooklyn posted to Instagram along with a photo of him and Peltz, who is flashing her new engagement ring.

Nicola also posted a similar photo, writing, "You’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. Your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby and thank you Harper for this pic 🥰"

Brooklyn, who is Victoria and David Beckham's eldest son, and Peltz have been head over heels for one another, posting photos together on social media.

The 21-year-old photographer and the 25-year-old Transformers: Age of Extinction star made their red carpet debut in February of this year, when they attended the Saint Laurent show as part of Paris Fashion Week.

On May 22, Nicola gushed about her beau, writing on Instagram, "I’m dating my best friend and that makes me so happy."

Brooklyn also posted a photo of the two together that same day, adding, "My best friend forever ❤️."

Most recently, Nicola was also with the Beckham family to celebrate Harper Beckham's 9th birthday on Friday. She shared a sweet photo of her and the birthday girl on her Instagram Story. However, there was no visible ring on her finger.

Brooklyn has previously dated Chloe Grace Moretz, as well as social media star Lexy Panterra, and model Hana Cross. On her end, Nicola has dated Anwar Hadid and LANY frontman Paul Klein.