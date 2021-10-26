'Broad City' Star Abbi Jacobson Reveals She's Been Dating 'Bomb Girls' Actress Jodi Balfour for 1 Year

The 37-year-old Broad City star shared a sweet picture of her kissing the 33-year-old Bomb Girls actress on the cheek, writing, "One year with this incredible human. Don't know how I got so lucky ❤️." Balfour also shared a picture on Instagram of the two kissing in honor of their one-year anniversary, writing, "365 days of the best surprise of my life 💚."

"On this last day of Pride month, I'm stepping away from my sense of inadequacy, my fear of taking up room not meant for me, and my need to do this right… to say how undeniably freeing it has been to finally embrace and explore my queerness; how flooded I feel with gratitude for how easy it's been for me to share this with my community (I'm deeply aware that so many people fought to make it that way, and of how many people still don't get to have this experience); and that even though it took me a long time to get here, it feels like coming home to myself in a way that's burst life right open," she wrote on Instagram. "Hope it's been a happy month! I'm gonna keep celebrating.🧡#pride."