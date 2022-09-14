Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland Separate After 2 Years of Marriage

Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland are separating. The pair, who began dating in 2018 and tied the knot in 2020, took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce their separation with identical posts.

Snow and Stanaland shared the same photo of themselves sitting on the subway in New York City, with the 36-year-old actress' head resting on his shoulder.

"After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate," Snow wrote. "This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives."

"We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie," she added. "We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter."

Meanwhile, a source tells ET that Snow and Stanaland have "split and are no longer living together."

The news comes after Stanaland, 33, made headlines for his starring role on Netflix's Selling Sunset spin-off, Selling the OC. Ahead of the season premiere, Stanaland told ET why the Pitch Perfect star wouldn't appear on the series.

"She's supportive," he said of Snow. "I have what makes the most sense in my career, and she has what makes the most sense in her career, and kind of whatever is best we do and we support, and I think that's what makes our relationship successful."

After the series' debut, controversy swirled around Stanaland when, during a night out, his co-star, Kayla Cardona, tried to kiss him. While the moment wasn't caught on camera, it did send shockwaves through the office.

The pair cleared the air on the show, and Stanaland addressed the situation on the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast last month.

"One night, Kayla did try and kiss me. And then it happened another night as well, and so, on the show, out of respect for her, I am just kind of trying to minimize it and brush past it so that there isn't drama," Stanaland explained. "We can all focus on what we should be doing."

"But that was something where I had to kind of set some hard lines and some boundaries and reconsider the social environment a bit," he continued. "Nothing happened. It was just... something that, you know, you don't do to somebody who is married."

As for if the onscreen controversy affected Stanaland and Snow's relationship, ET's source says, "A lot of their issues as a couple has to do with Selling the OC and the drama that involved Tyler that unfolded on the show."