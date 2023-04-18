Brittany Mahomes Calls Out 'Disrespectful' Women Who Go After Her Husband Patrick Mahomes

During a recent Instagram Stories Q&A, Brittany Mahomes opened up about how she deals "with all the women trying to get after" her husband, Patrick Mahomes.

According to multiple reports, when asked by a user how she feels about women making a pass at her Kansas City Chiefs quarterback husband, Brittany replied, "Lol it's actually really sad how disrespectful some women are...But they are a waist [sic] of my time & not going to disturb my peace."

The mother of two added that she "used to have a very hard time" and "get extremely annoyed" when other women would flirt with Patrick, but now she says she's "to a point" where she "could care less" about their attempts.

She also answered a similar question calling out the negative social media comments she's gotten in the past about the couple's relationship when a user asked why people always say that Patrick "can do better" than her. Brittany responded, "Cause they are silly."

And when another user called her a "gold digger" in the Q&A, Brittany laughed off the accusation, writing back, "I wish I dug and found gold."

When not calling out their haters, the happy couple is celebrating the big wins in their life. Patrick and Brittany celebrated their first wedding anniversary in March, a month after their oldest child, daughter Sterling Skye, turned two and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles at the Super Bowl.

The couple also shares son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 3 months, whom Brittany showed off in a recently shared family photo shoot on Instagram.

"Thanking God everyday for these 3🤎," she captioned the gallery of wholesome photos, which featured a side-profile photo of her holding her infant son, who is swaddled tightly as she looks down at him. The other photos include Patrick and Sterling, with the entire family dressed in matching neutrals, and Brittany wearing a sheer maxi dress with floral appliques in the photos.

See the video below for more on the Mahomes family.