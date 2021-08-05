Britney Spears Wants Dad Jamie's Immediate Removal From Conservatorship

Britney Spears wants the immediate removal of dad Jamie Spears from her conservatorship.

In court documents obtained by ET, Britney's attorney, Mathew Rosengart, filed a motion requesting that the judge expedite Jamie's removal as conservator of her estate ahead of the scheduled Sept. 29 hearing. In his place, Britney requests that Jason Rubin step in as temporary conservator.

She asks that the court remove her father "as early as the court will permit" or on or after Aug. 23.

"Every day that passes is another day of avoidable harm and prejudice to [Britney] and the estate," the document states, adding that the singer's "emotional health and well-being must be, and are, the paramount concern…his immediate suspension—is 'critical' at this juncture."

The document also states that if Jamie chooses to put his daughter’s well-being first and accept an outcome that does not even ask him to admit to fault, Britney can begin to have a semblance of her "life back." It also mentions that if Jamie chooses to put his own self-interest first by opposing his ultimate removal (thereby putting himself at risk for attorneys’ fees), this court can take that fact into account in determining whether to suspend Jamie pending the outcome of that litigation.

"Although a two-month wait for a hearing on the petition may not seem significant in the context of 13 years, Ms. Spears should not be forced to continue to feel traumatized, lose sleep, and suffer further. Every day matters," the document reads.

The filing also includes quotes from Britney's testimonies that she gave on June 23 and July 14. It also cites Jodi Montgomery, Britney's conservator of her person, and mom Lynne Spears' latest court filings in which they agree to have Jamie removed.

Among the 39-year-old pop star's claims against her father and his team include a tight rein over her finances, her career, her personal life and even her reproductive decisions. She told the court that she is forced to have an IUD so that she cannot have children and has not been permitted to marry.

During Britney's conservatorship hearing on June 23, Jamie's attorney relayed a statement on his client's behalf, telling the court, "He is sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain. Mr. Spears loves his daughter and misses her very much."

Jamie has also asked that his daughter's claims from the June 23 hearing be investigated. In court documents previously obtained by ET, he claimed they are "serious allegations regarding forced labor, forced medical treatment and therapy, improper medical care, and limitations on personal rights."

Britney has also previously expressed that she wouldn't perform unless her father is removed from her conservatorship.

