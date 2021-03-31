Britney Spears to Pay Nearly $2 Million to Dad's Lawyers, Pending Court Approval

If the court approves, Britney Spears will have to pay nearly $2 million to father Jamie Spears' lawyers.

According to a new court document obtained by ET, the total costs and fees incurred from Jamie's attorneys (along with the attorneys retained by his attorneys) is nearly $2 million. The new document is a declaration in support of petition for order allowing and approving payment of: 1.) the compensation to conservator and attorneys for conservator and 2.) reimbursement of costs.

Jamie is also requesting the approval of his compensation as conservator -- including $16,000 a month, plus $2,000 monthly for the cost of office expenses -- from the Nov. 1, 2019 to Feb. 28, 2021 timeframe mentioned in the document.

The news comes a few weeks after ET reported that Britney’s attorney, Samuel Ingham, said during a virtual court hearing that he plans to file a petition and ask the court on their April 27 hearing to make Jodi Montgomery Britney's permanent conservator. Samuel clarified that he will be filing the petition to make Jodi permanent on behalf of Britney, rather than Jodi’s attorneys filing the petition.

Jamie was named co-conservator of Britney's estate and person in 2008, and in December, her conservatorship was extended until Sept. 3, 2021. Jodi, a professionally licensed conservator, temporarily took over the role in 2019 when Jamie volunteered to briefly step down, citing health reasons.

In August 2020, Britney had requested that Jodi be named the permanent conservator of her person after her court appointment expired on Aug. 22. However, Jamie's role remained unchanged. A judge then ruled in February that Jamie and Bessemer Trust will now have equal power over Britney's finances.

