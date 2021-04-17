Britney Spears Says She's 'Totally Fine' and 'Extremely Happy'

Britney Spears wants her fans to know she is doing well.

The "Stronger" singer posted a new Instagram video on Friday, answering three questions her followers have been asking her, including "Are you OK?"

"Yes, I'm totally fine. I'm extremely happy, I have a beautiful home, beautiful children," replied Spears. The singer shares two sons -- Jayden James , 14, and Sean Preston, 15 -- with ex-husband Kevin Federline. "I'm taking a break right now because I'm enjoying myself."

Prior to answering that question, she answered whether or not she gets dizzy when she spins so much while filming her dancing videos.

"Yes, I get extremely dizzy. But I'm a dancer so as long as I have a focus point for my head as I turn, as long as I keep finding that spot, usually in the end it's not as bad," Spears answered.

She also addressed what the photo of a red refrigerator she posted last month meant, replying, "Honestly I just thought it was cool.I thought it was vintage, it was red and just really cool."

The post came just days after Spears also mentioned that she was "flattered" that the world is so "empathetic and concerned" with her life. More concern over the pop star's life came after the New York Times documentary on her life, Framing Britney Spears, was released in February.

The unauthorized documentary explores her rise to fame, her negative portrayal in the media and her ongoing conservatorship battle with her father, Jamie Spears.

Last month, the "I'm A Slave 4 U" singer admitted that she "cried for two weeks" after watching parts of the documentary.

"My life has always been very speculated...watched .. and judged really my whole life!!!" she wrote in part on Instagram. "I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people😳😳😳!!! It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I've always been so judged... insulted... and embarrassed by the media... and I still am till this day."

And while she said she didn't watch the whole thing, what she did see made her "embarrassed by the light they put me in." "I cried for two weeks and well .... I still cry sometimes," Spears wrote.