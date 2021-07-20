Britney Spears Says She'll Never 'Fully Move On' Until 'I’ve Said All I Needed to Say'

Britney Spears isn't done speaking out.

Just a few weeks after receiving an outpouring of support from fans for telling her side of the story in court amid her conservatorship battle, the 39-year-old pop star took to Instagram to share that she's just getting started.

Britney posted a message that read, "one day at a time," along with a caption about moving on after all she's been through.

"So I said 'life goes on' in one of my recent posts but it’s always easier said than done!!!!!" her note began. "In that moment that’s what felt was the easiest to say but I think we all know that I will never be able to let go and fully move on until I’ve said all I needed to say … and I’m not even close!!!!"

Britney added, "I was told to stay quiet about things for so long and I finally feel like I’m just getting here 🕊️🕊️🕊️ !!!!"

This recent post comes after the singer took to Instagram on Saturday to further slam her father, Jamie Spears, and call out her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears.

"Look, I'm not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think 🚫🙅🏼‍♀️ 🚫!!!! I've done that for the past 13 years," she wrote.

Later on in the post, she addressed Jamie Lynn performing a remix of one her songs when Britney was honored with the Icon Award at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards.

"I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes!!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply," she wrote. "This conservatorship killed my dreams ... so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill ... yet people still try."

During last week's hearing for Britney's ongoing conservatorship case, the "Slave 4 U" singer started crying as she told Los Angeles judge Brenda Penny that she wants her father charged with conservatorship abuse.

Britney told the court, "This conservatorship is literally allowing my dad to ruin my life."