Britney Spears Opens Up About Feeling 'Rebellious' and 'Showing My True Colors' in Gleeful New Post

Embracing her artistic side! Britney Spears is getting colorful as a way of expressing her "rebellious" and "spontaneous" sides.

The singer took to Instagram Tuesday afternoon to share a video of herself painting an abstract work of art on a giant expanse of paper spread out in her living room.

"As you guys know there’s a lot of change going on in my life at the moment," Spears wrote in the caption to the clip, which shows a sped-up time-lapse of her artistic undertaking. "Today I was feeling overwhelmed so I went to Michael’s and got white paper and paint 🎨 !!!"

"I wanted to see color and this is me messing around !!!" she continued. "Ok so I’m not a professional painter 👩🏼‍🎨 but I certainly felt like I was !!!"

The artist -- who has been embroiled in legal drama concerning her conservatorship and efforts to remove her estranged father, Jamie Spears, from being her conservator -- said the bright, energetic painting "is an expression of how I’m feeling at the moment."

"Rebellious… colorful…bright…bold …spontaneous…magical…," Spears shared. "So obviously showing my true colors 😜🌈🤓 !!!!"

The enthusiastic post comes one day after ET obtained recently filed court docs in which Britney's lawyers requested that Jamie be removed as conservator, and that Jason Rubin, a CPA, be given the job.

"Ms. Spears respectfully submits that the Court should appoint her nominee; in that, it is an objectively intelligent preference to nominate a highly qualified, professional fiduciary in this circumstance," the docs read, before referencing the court's recent decision to allow Britney to pick her own lawyer.

"Moreover, Ms. Spears respectfully submits that, given the Court's recognition at the July 14, 2021, hearing that Ms. Spears has sufficient capacity to choose her own legal counsel, she likewise has sufficient capacity to make this nomination," the docs read.

