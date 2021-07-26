Britney Spears Names Her Choice to Replace Dad Jamie as Conservator of Her Estate in New Court Docs

Britney Spears knows who she wants to replace her father as the conservator of her estate. In new court docs obtained by ET, Britney's lawyers requested that Jamie Spears be removed as conservator, and that Jason Rubin, a CPA, be given the job.

"Ms. Spears respectfully submits that the Court should appoint her nominee; in that, it is an objectively intelligent preference to nominate a highly qualified, professional fiduciary in this circumstance," the docs read, before referencing the court's recent decision to allow Britney to pick her own lawyer.

"Moreover, Ms. Spears respectfully submits that, given the Court's recognition at the July 14, 2021, hearing that Ms. Spears has sufficient capacity to choose her own legal counsel, she likewise has sufficient capacity to make this nomination," the docs read.

The docs, which list the singer's cash assets at $2,730,454.15 and her non-cash assets at $54,666,398.21, additionally request that Rubin be given authority to manage Britney's estate and real estate, as well as make health care decisions.

The former tasks are currently held by Jamie, while the latter one falls to Jodi Montgomery, the conservator of Britney's person. Montgomery's temporary conservatorship over Britney was recently extended to Oct. 8.

Per his website, Rubin is has been practicing as a forensic accountant since 1993, and has experience with complex civil litigation and trust portfolios.

The documents also reiterate Britney's past claims regarding her father, and state, "The relationship between Ms. Spears and her father is so fractured that Ms. Spears and her father do not even speak, and any interaction with her father is unwelcomed and needlessly stressful."

"The venomous nature of this relationship makes Mr. Spears’s prompt removal ... inexorable, as it is detrimental to the well-being of the very person the conservatorship is supposed to protect," the documents state. "Far from benefitting Ms. Spears, as she herself has testified, it impairs Ms. Spears’s mental health, her well-being, and her ability to pursue and continue with her extraordinary career."

The documents also contain a statement from Britney's mother, Lynne Spears, who claims that Jamie had hired a "sports enhancement doctor" to treat Britney. Lynne claims, "The doctor in question was a psychiatrist who was prescribing what I and many others thought to be entirely inappropriate medicine to my daughter, who did not want to take the medicine."

"I witnessed my daughter be compelled by that doctor, with the knowledge and encouragement of Mr. Spears, to enter a health facility that she did not want to enter, where she was threatened with punishment if she did not stay for medical treatment that she did not want to endure," Lynne alleges in her statement.

During Britney's conservatorship hearing on June 23, Jamie's attorney relayed a statement on his client's behalf, telling the court, "He is sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain. Mr. Spears loves his daughter and misses her very much."

Jamie has also asked that his daughter's claims from the June 23 hearing be investigated. In court documents previously obtained by ET, he claims they are "serious allegations regarding forced labor, forced medical treatment and therapy, improper medical care, and limitations on personal rights."

After being allowed to hire her own attorney, Britney took to Instagram to celebrate being able to drive alone for the first time in a while, something that was disallowed shortly after she was put under the conservatorship 13 years ago.

The positive outlook came after Britney's explosive two statements to the court against her continued conservatorship, the first in June, and the second the next month.

