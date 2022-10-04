Britney Spears' Mother Lynne Pleads With Her to Unblock Her

Lynne Spears wants Britney Spears to unblock her. After the 40-year-old singer took to Instagram to share an inspirational quote, her mom was quick to comment and plea for an in-person conversation.

"I'm not perfect, but I'm me," the quote read. Britney wrote a lengthy caption alongside the post, claiming, "my family to this day honestly have no conscious whatsoever and really believe in their minds they have done nothing wrong at all!!!!"

"They could at least take responsibility for their actions and actually own up to the fact they hurt me!!!!" Britney wrote in part. "For me just a genuine apology would help give me closure but it honestly blows my mind every day of my life even after what is known what they did to me, they still act as if that’s ok!!!!"

"Their reaction it shows that I don’t have a family that values me or respects me …. AT ALL!!" she added. " That’s the hard part for me and as much as I loved them, it’s something that I’ll probably ever won’t be able to get over."

In the comment section, Lynne did offer Britney an apology.

"I'm sooo sorry for your pain! I have been sorry for years! I love you so much and miss you!" Lynne wrote. "Please unblock me so I can speak to you in person! Britney, deep down you know how much I love and miss you! I apologize for anything and everything that's hurt you!"

The latest interaction between the mother-daughter pair came weeks after Britney made a series of bombshell claims about her 13-year conservatorship in a lengthy audio file, which she released publicly on YouTube.

"Britney, your whole life I have tried my best to support your dreams and wishes! And also, I have tried my best to help you out of hardships! I have never and will never turn my back on you!" Lynne wrote on Instagram in response to her daughter's post. "Your rejections to the countless times I have flown out and calls make me feel hopeless! I have tried everything. I love you so much, but this talk is for you and me only, eye to eye, in private."

The Spears clan may not have attended Britney's the wedding, but the mother of the bride did comment on her daughter's post about the nuptials on Instagram.

"You look radiant and so happy," Lynne wrote. "Your wedding is the 'dream' wedding! And having it at your home makes it so sentimental and so special! I am soooo happy for you! I love you!"