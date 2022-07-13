Britney Spears' Lawyer Addresses Her Father, Jamie Spears, Being Ordered To Sit For Deposition

Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears has been ordered to sit down for a deposition in Los Angeles, and the singer's attorney is speaking out about the ruling.

"Today is a very good day in court for Britney Spears and it was a very good day for justice generally," Britney's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, said to reporters after Wednesday's hearing.

Rosengart filed a motion to compel Jamie's deposition back in May. In those court docs, obtained by ET, Rosengart claimed that Jamie's deposition was initially noticed on Oct. 20, and said that his client's father had since been issued two subsequent notices, but hadn't agreed to "numerous" proposed dates or offered any potential dates of his own.

On Wednesday, Judge Brenda Penny ruled that Jamie would have to schedule his deposition by Aug. 12.

"Mr. Spears. as the court determined, has now effectively been hiding from his deposition for no less than nine months," Rosengart stated Wednesday afternoon. "The day of reckoning for Mr. Spears has come at least at this stage, in terms of the court ordering him to appear for his deposition."

"The court has also ordered him to produce all of the documents that we've requested, which he has also failed to do," Rosengart claimed. "We've seen nothing but obstruction and stonewalling from him."

"His daughter is finally free, his daughter is married, his daughter is happy, his daughter wants to move on," Rosengart said. "Whether or not he is sued will be up to one person: Britney Spears. In the meantime Mr. Spears, if he loves his daughter as he professes he does, should leave her alone he should get on with his life instead of continuing to litigate against his own daughter."

Rosengart also released a statement to ET echoing his earlier sentiments, sharing, "This was another major victory for Britney Spears. After her father has run and hid for nine months, he has now been ordered to be deposed shortly and to produce all documents, as required by law."

The legal docs Rosengart filed in May alleged that Jamie has failed "to produce communications concerning the shocking electronic surveillance apparatus set up to spy on his daughter," including information that Jamie allegedly obtained by "placing a bug in his daughter’s bedroom." The docs argued that, as a suspended conservator, Jamie is "legally required to produce all such email and text message communications."

Then allegations that Jamie had bugged Britney's bedroom first emerged, Jamie's lawyers told The New York Times, "All of his actions were well within the parameters of the authority conferred upon him by the court. His actions were done with the knowledge and consent of Britney, her court-appointed attorney, and/or the court. Jamie’s record as conservator -- and the court’s approval of his actions -- speak for themselves."

Britney's father was suspended as conservator of Britney's estate in September 2021. Her conservatorship was terminated two months later.