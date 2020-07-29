Britney Spears Is 'Annoying as Hell' to Boyfriend Sam Asghari: Watch

Britney Spears is getting silly with her boyfriend. The 38-year-old singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a clip of her playfully annoying her beau, Sam Asghari.

The couple is lounging at the beach in the clip, with Asghari opting to take a nap in the sand and using a T-shirt over his eyes to block out the light.

"OK, so my boyfriend has no idea that I'm filming him right now," Spears whispers, before turning the camera on Asghari as she touches his lips with a water bottle.

Spears giggles during her prank, causing Asghari to briefly wake up with a smile and a laugh.

"The key to a happy relationship is to be annoying as hell 🤷‍♀️🙄🙄🙄!!!!" Spears quipped in the caption.

The post comes shortly after Spears shared pics of herself getting "carried away" with henna tattoos all over her body. In one shot, Spears showed of the white ink covering her chest, stomach and legs while wearing a snakeskin bikini.

