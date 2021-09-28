Britney Spears Feels 'Close' to Winning 'Fight for Her Life' Ahead of Conservatorship Hearing, Source Says

Britney Spears is feeling "really close" to winning "the fight for her life," ahead of her conservatorship hearing.

Wednesday's upcoming hearing will come after two documentaries about Britney's life and conservatorship were aired over the week. A source tells ET, "Britney is definitely affected by all of these new documentaries coming out about her life, but the media frenzy and curiosity around her is nothing new to her."

"It used to really upset her, and the Hulu documentary a few months ago was frustrating for her," the source continues, noting FX and Hulu's The New York Times Presents Framing Britney Spears. "But since then, the #FreeBritney momentum and movement has been on fire like never before."

The source adds, "This is the fight for her life and she feels really close to winning it. Any and all methods that will help her move this process along, she welcomes it."

"Britney is so set on her goal to be free that nothing will throw her off course," the source says.

On Friday, Controlling Britney Spears, the second part of FX and Hulu's The New York Times Presents Framing Britney Spears documentary, was released. On Sunday, CNN also released a documentary about Spears titled Toxic: Britney Spears' Battle for Freedom, which explored her struggle to end her legal conservatorship.

The following day, the singer slammed a recent documentary she watched about herself, but didn't specify which one.

Controlling Britney Spears featured new allegations from insiders with knowledge of the singer's ongoing, daily life inside her conservatorship. Alex Vlasov, a former employee of security firm Black Box, who worked with the singer for nine years, claimed in the documentary that Britney's conservators bugged her phone and home, monitoring and surveying her usage on the device and life indoors.

On Monday, her legal team once again called for the immediate removal of her father, Jamie Spears, as the conservator of her estate. Britney's team filed a third supplement to their petition, requesting to immediately suspend Jamie as his daughter's conservator after learning of his alleged surveillance of Britney.

In court documents obtained by ET, Britney’s team claims there is "overwhelming evidence mandating the immediate suspension of James. P. Spears, by no later than Sept. 29, 2021," including engaging in "horrifying and unconscionable invasions of his adult daughter’s privacy."

Britney’s attorney, Mathew S. Rosengart, told ET in a statement, that the alleged surveillance of the 39-year-old pop star is a "violation of her privacy rights" and an example of "the deprivation of her civil liberties."

A lawyer for Jamie said in a statement to the New York Times: "All of his actions were well within the parameters of the authority conferred upon him by the court. His actions were done with the knowledge and consent of Britney, her court-appointed attorney, and/or the court. Jamie's record as conservator — and the court’s approval of his actions — speak for themselves."

Britney's next hearing is set for Wednesday, Sept. 29. Hear more in the video below.