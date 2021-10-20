Britney Spears' Father Jamie Brings on New Attorney Following Conservatorship Suspension

Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, has hired new legal counsel. The move comes after Jamie was suspended as conservator of her estate in September.

According to court documents obtained by ET, Jamie notified the court on Tuesday that he is substituting his former attorney for new representation by Alex M. Weingarten of Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP.

The decision to bring on a new attorney comes amid a possible inquest into his role as his daughter's conservator over the past 13 years, NBC News reports.

At a court hearing on Sept. 29, after hearing from both the singer and Jamie's lawyers, Judge Brenda Penny agreed to suspend Britney's father from overseeing her fortune and career.

Jamie's official removal will be decided at a later hearing on Nov. 12.

He also asked to appoint a temporary conservator and to submit a 30-day plan for transition that will ultimately terminate the conservatorship by the end of this fall. Certified Public Accountant John Zabel was appointed as temporary successor.

Rosengart stated that Britney was aware of the alleged illegal recording, and also brought up the domestic violence restraining order against Jamie with regard to Britney's children, as well as Jamie's recent bankruptcy filing.

Jamie’s attorney attempted to appeal, however the judge said the order is not appealable. Judge Penny agreed that this was in the best interest of Britney.

On Sept. 30, Jamie issued a statement via his previous attorney, Vivian L. Thoreen, stating in part, "Mr. Spears loves his daughter Britney unconditionally. For 13 years, he has tried to do what is in her best interests, whether as a conservator or her father."

Following the decision, Britney's attorney, Mathew Rosengart, told ET's Lauren Zima that the 39-year-old pop star was "happy" about the decision.

"I think you can assume she's very happy," he shared, also telling reporters that "the goal" is to free Britney from her conservatorship by her 40th birthday on Dec. 2.

"I can't say where she is, but she's in a much nicer place than this and she's on cloud nine," Rosengart said, before sharing what the singer might want to do if her conservatorship ends. "For the first time in about 13 years that decision will be up to Britney and only Britney. And that's a great thing."

In her bombshell testimony in June, Britney said she wanted to sue her family.

"The people who did this to me should not get away and to be able to walk away so easily," she said. "Ma'am, my dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship and my management who played a huge role in punishing me, ma'am, they should be in jail."

Jamie's attorney said at the time, "He is sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain. Mr. Spears loves his daughter and misses her very much."