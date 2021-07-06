Britney Spears' Conservator Jodi Montgomery Says Singer Has Asked Her to 'Continue to Serve'

Britney Spears' temporary conservator of her person, Jodi Montgomery, has no plans to resign from her role in the singer's ongoing conservatorship at this time.

Lauriann Wright, an attorney for Jodi, released a new statement to ET on Tuesday, which claims her client was asked by Britney to "continue to serve" as conservator even after the pop star's explosive testimony to the court on June 23. During the hearing, Britney addressed the Los Angeles court directly and requested to terminate the legal conservatorship she's been under for 13 years

"Ms. Montgomery has no plans to step down as Ms. Spears' Temporary Conservator of the Person. She remains committed to steadfastly supporting Ms. Spears in every way she can within the scope of her duties as a conservator of the person," the statement reads. "Ms. Spears as recently as yesterday has asked Ms. Montgomery to continue to serve. Ms. Montgomery will continue to serve as a conservator for as long as Ms. Spears and the Court desire her to do so."

Jodi's attorney also released a statement last week, that included her client's plans for Britney and the conservatorship moving forward.

"While it is Ms. Montgomery's professional duty to be Britney's protector and advocate, honoring her wishes and seeing to her best interests while Britney is under conservatorship, it is her sincere personal wish that Britney continues to make meaningful progress in her well-being so that her conservatorship of the person can be terminated," Jodi's attorney shared in the statement, which you can read in full here. "Ms. Montgomery looks forward to presenting a comprehensive Care Plan to the Court setting forth a path for termination of the conservatorship for Britney, and Ms. Montgomery looks forward to supporting Britney through that process."

The latest statement comes just days after a judge approved Bessemer Trust's request to resign as Britney's co-conservator of her estate after hearing Britney tell the court directly about the frustrations she has with the conservatorship. The wealth management firm opted to resign after Britney "claimed irreparable harm to her interests in her testimony," according to court documents obtained by ET.

The company stated in the docs that they believed Britney was in the conservatorship voluntarily and had consented them to be a co-conservator. The court will formally hear Bessemer Trust's petition at the next hearing set for July 14.

Meanwhile, Britney's father, Jamie Spears, remains in control of the singer's finances. A judge denied Britney's request to remove her father as conservator of her estate last week. Jamie has also asked that his daughter's claims from the June 23 hearing be investigated. In court documents obtained by ET, he claims they are "serious allegations regarding forced labor, forced medical treatment and therapy, improper medical care, and limitations on personal rights."

Britney's longtime manager, Larry Rudolph, also announced on Monday that he has resigned after 25 years.

"It has been over 2 1/2 years since Britney and I last communicated, at which time she informed me she wanted to take an indefinite work hiatus," he wrote in a letter sent to Jamie and Jodi, and published by Deadline. "Earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire."

"As you know, I have never been a part of the conservatorship nor its operations, so I am not privy to many of these details," he continued. "I was originally hired at Britney’s request to help manage and assist her with her career. And as her manager, I believe it is in Britney’s best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed. Please accept this letter as my formal resignation."

Larry wrote that he "will always be incredibly proud of what we accomplished over our 25 years together" and added that he wishes Britney "all the health and happiness in the world, and I’ll be there for her if she ever needs me again, just as I always have been."

Additionally, TMZ reported on Tuesday that Britney's court-appointed lawyer, Samuel Ingham, is seeking to resign from the conservatorship case, and that there will be "more resignations this week."

According to the outlet, the attorney (who has repped Britney for 13 years) will file legal docs as early as Tuesday, asking to be dismissed as Britney's court-appointed lawyer.

Hear more on Britney's ongoing conservatorship battle in the video below.