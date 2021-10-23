Britney Spears Calls Watching Sons Sean and Jayden Grow Up 'Bittersweet' in Emotional Throwback Post

Britney Spears took her fans on a sweet stroll down memory lane yesterday. The mother of two looked back on her early parenting days on an Instagram post on Friday, reflecting on the journey it's been watching her boys grow from her babies to teenagers.

"So bittersweet to see them get older … why can't they just stay babies forever 🥺 ???," the "Brave New Girl" singer captioned a trio of throwback photos with sons Sean Preston and Jayden James enjoying a day at the beach with their mom. "They will always be MINE 👩‍👦‍👦💋❤️ !!!!!"

Spears shares Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline. Although the singer is generally private about her life with her boys, she's shared updates with her fans on special occasions. In September, the songstress shared a rare reflection on her two children a few days after they celebrated their respective birthdays.

"My boys' birthdays were last week … and unfortunately they are growing up and want to do their own things .... I have to ask their permission to post them because they are extremely independent little men," Spears wrote, explaining why she so rarely shares pics of her kids.

"Anyway we had a small party and the coolest ice cream cakes 🍨 🎂 !!! It makes me crazy because they are so tall and geez they are still growing 😳😳😳 !!! They went to a dance last week and I cried for two days 😭😭😭 my babies in a suit !!! It’s crazy !!!" Spears wrote. "And girls get ready cause my boys are so handsome."

Spears penned her message alongside a meaningful quote -- as opposed to snapshots from the b-day parties -- which read, "There is nothing stronger than the love between a mother and son."

Back in March -- before Spears spoke in open court regarding her conservatorship case and the subsequent legal developments -- a source spoke with ET about how she's been trying to spend more time with her kids.

"Britney loves her boys and misses them every day she doesn't see them," the source said. "The boys try to visit as much as possible to spend time quality together."

"Her kids are what she's most proud of in her life," the source added. "She wants nothing more than to be with them any time she can."

The challenge -- as Spears addressed in March when she shared a rare snapshot of her and her two sons on Instagram -- is allowing them to have privacy and not get caught up in the media spotlight that often looms over her.

"The boys adore their mom and want to see her and be there to support her, but they also want to stay out of the limelight," the source shared. "It's a bit of a juggling act but it is worth it to spent time with her."