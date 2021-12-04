'Bringing Up Bates' Star Katie Bates and Travis Clark Are Married

Bringing Up Bates star Katie Bates tied the knot Friday, and she couldn't have looked more flawless in her wedding gown.

The 21-year-old reality star and Travis Clark, 20, said "I do" at the 110-acre Castleton Farms in Loudon, Tennessee. The grounds are familiar to the young couple as Katie's sister, Carlin Bates, got married there in May 2019, according to Us Weekly.

Katie and Travis told the outlet following the nuptials, "This day has been worth all of the waiting, all of the dreaming and even worth all of the work of wedding planning, with its occasional stresses and anxiety." They added, "It's been worth every moment, and we really can't believe we are actually married!

"We know we still have a lot to learn about marriage and relationships, but we are excited to spend our lives learning and growing together. It's an exciting day when you get to marry your very best friend in life and an even more special day when you can share it with family and friends."

Ahead of their wedding day, Katie posted an adorable picture of her in a white dress, Travis smiling and their cute pooch in the center with the sun setting in the background. She captioned it, "Can’t wait to start forever with you ♥️ #1moredaytogo." The Clark Family band member posted a similar photo on his Instagram feed and simply captioned it with a heart emoji.

Travis popped the question back in April in Florida with their parents present. He officially started courting her in March 2020.

The romantic marriage proposal was documented in the season 10 finale of the Bates family's reality show. Travis performed a song he wrote for Katie during the unforgettable seaside proposal, and only ET had the exclusive first look at the life-changing moment for the young couple.

"I'm really going to start crying," Katie says, wiping away tears as he begins to sing the guitar ballad. Katie is overcome with emotion as Travis sings fairy-tale lyrics like "I promise your whole life I'll be there for you, take care of you no matter what the future holds / I'm gonna love you and never let you go."