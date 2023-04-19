Bridget Fonda Explains the Simple Reason She Won't Return to Acting During Rare Outing

Bridget Fonda is enjoying a quiet life. The former actress was spotted arriving at the Los Angeles International Airport on Monday, but immediately shut down questions about a return to Hollywood.

Accompanied by her teenage son, Oliver, whom she shares with her film composer husband, Danny Elfman, Bridget was asked by a paparazzo whether she was planning a career comeback.

"No," she replied in a video obtained by The Daily Mail. "It's too nice being a civilian."

The 59-year-old comes from a long line of cinema royalty. Her grandfather is Henry Fonda, her father is Peter Fonda, and her aunt is Jane Fonda. For her part, Bridget first appeared as a child in her dad's 1969 film, Easy Rider. She went on garner fame of her own in the 1990s with roles in The Godfather: Part III, Single White Female, It Could Happen to You, Jackie Brown and Kiss of the Dragon, among other films. Her final credit is in the 2002 TV movie The Snow Queen.

The following year, Bridget was involved in a serious car accident that left her with fractured vertebrae, though she was expected to make a full recovery.

She wed Elfman in November 2003 and quickly withdrew from the public eye in an effort to focus on her family. Their son was born in 2005.

Prior to her retirement, Bridget was twice nominated for a Golden Globe Award. She was up for Best Supporting Actress in 1990 for Scandal, and for Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture in 2002 for No Ordinary Baby.