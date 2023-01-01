'Bridgerton' Prequel 'Queen Charlotte' Debuts First Photo of Young Lady Danbury

Meet young Lady Danbury!

To ring in the new year, Netflix unveiled the first photo of the character, played by Arsema Thomas (pronouns: she/her/they/them) in her TV debut, from the anticipated Bridgerton prequel, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

The upcoming limited series centers on young Queen Charlotte's rise to prominence and power and introduces India Amarteifio as the titular heroine.

In the first official photo of young Lady Agatha Danbury (see below), Thomas exudes regal elegance as she wears a corseted cream-colored gown with subtle adornments, along with a sparkling jewel-encrusted necklace. A simple yet extravagant tiara adorns her perfectly-coifed hair, with a matching brooch to elevate her head-turning look.

It's unclear whom she's face to face with in the photo, though young Lady Danbury's contemplative expression will leave fans speculating.

Arsema Thomas plays young Lady Agatha Danbury in Netflix's 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.' Netflix

According to Netflix, Agatha -- under the thumb of a much older husband -- "uses Charlotte's arrival to find her own way into society. With keen knowledge of the once divided social scene and the intricacies of marriage, Agatha becomes a guiding light for the new queen, all while finding her own voice and power we’ll soon recognize as Bridgerton’s iconic Lady Danbury."

An expansion of the Bridgerton universe, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story returns Golda Rosheuvel as the adult version of the character and tells the story of how the young queen's marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in the flagship series. Joining Rosheuvel in reprising their Bridgerton characters are Adjoa Andoh as the older version of Lady Agatha Danbury and Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton.

The ensemble includes Game of Thrones alum Michelle Fairley as Princess Augusta, and Corey Mylchreest as young King George. Sam Clemmett, Freddie Dennis, Richard Cunningham, Tunji Kasim, Rob Maloney, Cyril Nri and Hugh Sachs round out the cast.

Shonda Rhimes oversees the series as showrunner, writer and executive producer.