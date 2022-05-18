Brian Austin Green Is 'Supportive' and 'Doting' to Sharna Burgess During Pregnancy (Exclusive)

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess are gearing up for the arrival of their new baby, and the Dancing With the Stars couple couldn't be more thrilled.

"Brian and Sharna are doing amazing ahead of Sharna giving birth. Brian is so continually supportive of Sharna and dotes on her left and right," a source tells ET. "He is at her beck and call and is very gentle, supportive and understanding. It's all the qualities and some of the reasons Sharna adores him so much. They are very in love."

Green and Burgess first went public with their relationship in December 2020 while spending the holidays together as a couple. Fast-forward to February 2022, when they announced Burgess' pregnancy through a romantic photo shoot in Maui, Hawaii. In the photos, you see the mother-to-be's ever-growing baby bump.

Leading up to the due date, a source close to the couple shares, "Sharna feels fantastic and nothing is more exciting to her than becoming a mom. She already loves her baby so much and can't wait to give birth, but is also obsessed with pregnancy and finds the experience so beautiful. She's looking forward to everything about being a mom. Brian is thrilled and couldn't be more excited too."

Brian has four sons, 20-year-old Kassius, whom he shares with Beverly Hills: 90210 co-star Vanessa Marcil, as well as his three children with ex-wife Megan Fox, 9-year-old Noah, 8-year-old Bodhi, and 5-year-old Journey.

While Green and Fox's separation in May 2020 was initially tumultuous, the source confirms to ET that the exes are amicable as the actor expands his family and that she's sincerely excited for Burgess.

"Megan and Sharna are completely cordial," the source shares. "She is happy for Sharna but she's living her own life and focused on her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly."

Echoing her sentiments today, back when Burgess and Green announced their pregnancy, a source close to Fox told ET that while the actress was "a little surprised" by the news, she was supportive of her ex's new relationship.

"Brian and Megan do things for the sake of the kids and have finally gotten to a point of peacefulness and respect," the source said of the divorced co-parents at the time. "They balance things well and Megan knows she can't block Brian from pursuing his own happiness and does like Sharna and thinks she's sweet."

The couple's baby is reportedly due in early July.