Brett Goldstein Says 'Ted Lasso' Has Been a 'Double Privilege' in NSFW Emmys Speech

Team Ted Lasso scored another win at Sunday's Emmy Awards, as star Brett Goldstein took home the trophy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

Goldstein beat out three of his co-stars -- Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammed and Jeremy Swift -- in the category, winning the Emmy for his role as gruff football legend (and newly minted AFC Richmond assistant coach) Roy Kent. His win came right after co-star Hannah Waddingham took home the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

"I was very, very specifically told I'm not allowed to swear so...," Goldstein said when he took the stage to accept his award, proceeding to swear as part of his remarks were bleeped out for broadcast. "This cast makes me sick they're so good. And I want to say to my mum, my dad... I love you. And lastly, I want to say to [co-creators] Jason [Sudeikis], Bill [Lawrence], Brendan [Hunt] and Joe Kelly for creating this show and for inviting to me part of it."

"It has been a one of the greatest honors and privileges and privileges. I just said that twice. It's a double privilege! It's the most privileged privilege, uh, and pleasures of my life!" Goldstein closed his acceptance speech, again swearing his ending comments. "Thank you very much, thank you!"

Ted Lasso -- which stars Sudeikis as the unlikely new coach of a English soccer club -- scored a record number of nominations at this years Emmys, including nods for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series for Sudeikis, and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Waddingham and Juno Temple.

The Apple TV+ series also scored nominations in writing, directing, casting, production design, sound editing and mixing and main title design, putting their total this year at 20, and breaking the record for most nominations for a comedy series in their first season, previously set by Glee in 2010.

Goldstein spoke with ET about the show's nominations at the Ted Lasso season 2 premiere event this summer, joking that he had a secret strategy for determining which of his co-stars should win the Emmy in their crowded category.

"I've got a plan," he shared. "I haven't discussed it with anyone, I might surprise them with it, but I think on the night, we should wrestle and whoever wins... they should go on stage."

The 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, will air live Sunday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+. In the meantime, stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Emmys coverage.