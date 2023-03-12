Brendan Fraser's Sons Share His Worst Dad Jokes on the 2023 Oscars Carpet in Rare Appearance (Exclusive)

The 95th Academy Awards is a family affair for Best Actor nominee Brendan Fraser, who is celebrating Hollywood's biggest night with his girlfriend, Jeanne Moore, and two children, Holden and Leland Fraser. All four caught up with ET's Kevin Fraiser and Nischelle Turner on the champagne-colored carpet, where Fraser's kids shared their father's best -- err, worst -- dad jokes.

"At the end of a conversation, we'll say, 'Oh yeah, right.' And he'll say, 'Left,'" Holden offered, while Leland said, "I think my personal favorite has always been when we're kids and I'd say, I don't like broccoli,' and he's say, 'Broccoli loves you.'"

While Holden quipped that his "dad jokes still don't hit," he admitted that his father's "pretty cool; I'll give him that he's pretty cool."

"I mean, he's our old man and he's always been cool. But we're always gonna rag on him at least a little," Leland added.

Although his sons poked fun at him, it didn't seem to damper Fraser's mood. The actor, who was seen wearing a navy Giorgio Armani Made to Measure tuxedo on Sunday, was all smiles as he was asked about attending the annual awards show for the first time since 2003, when he was a presenter at the 75th Academy Awards.

Reflecting on the 20-year gap, the actor said, "[It's] really nice."

"It's a celebration for some really great films that were made during a challenging time in world history… We all lived through it but we pulled together and we made it and we did work that showed that we can care about one another even more and it shows up in the performances on screen," he continued.

Of course, this time is also different, with the actor up for his first-ever award thanks to his acclaimed performance in The Whale. He's nominated alongside Austin Butler (Elvis), Bill Nighy (Living), Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Paul Mescal (Aftersun).

Not only that, but several of his former co-stars, from Michelle Yeoh to Ke Huy Quan, are also nominated tonight. "It's a homecoming, I'll give you that," Fraser said. "It's a nice reunion. I'm so excited to see them again. And like I said when I first saw [Ke], 'We're still here, man. We're still here.'"

The 2023 Academy Awards hosted by Jimmy Kimmel will air live on Sunday, March 12 starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. In the meantime, keep checking back into ETonline.com for complete Oscars coverage.