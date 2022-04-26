BravoCon Returns to New York City in October

BravoCon is back! After a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the fandom event will return this fall to the Big Apple!

The network that brings you The Real Housewives, Below Deck, Million Dollar Listing, Southern Charm, Top Chef, and many more, announced on Tuesday that BravoCon is coming to the Javits Center in New York City from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16. The event has been long anticipated since launching in 2019 with monumental success. Nearly 10,000 attendees were treated to more than 50 live events and the opportunity to see 90-plus "Bravolebrities," including fan-favorite, Andy Cohen.

"BravoCon emerged as a first-of-its-kind interactive event where ten thousand fans got to experience the massive Bravosphere come to life," said Ellen Stone, executive vice president for consumer engagement and brand strategy at NBCUniversal, in a statement. "After the last few years, we are especially excited to bring our biggest BravoCon ever to our loyal fans for an even more memorable year."

BravoCon in 2019. Bravo Media

The event will feature "tea-spilling" panels, interactive experiences, live performances, immersive activations and, according to the network, never-before-seen content. Bravo says more details will emerge as the date inches closer.

Bravo, which skipped the 2020 event due to the coronavirus pandemic, announced in May 2021 that the event would return later that fall, only to have to postpone the event to 2022 following the rises in COVID-19 cases again. At the time, the network announced it was postponing the event "out of an abundance of caution."