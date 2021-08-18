Brandi Glanville Says She Isn't Speaking to Kim Richards After Alleged Hot Tub Altercation

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed during the latest episode of Bravo's Chat Room that she and her former co-star got into an alleged hot tub altercation and are no longer in touch.

"Kim and I, we're best friends and we will be again. We just had, like, a hot tub fight and I don't know what happened -- I know what happened -- but we're not talking at the moment," Brandi shared when host Porsha Williams asked her who out of season 5 of RHOBH she keeps in touch with and who doesn't. "The hot tub fight, it literally was like, 'Where are the cameras?' She was drowning me. But, we were having fun."

Shortly after the clip went viral, ET learned that Brandi was slightly exaggerating. A source tells ET, she and Kim had a moment together that "turned into a bit of a vicious fight, but all in good fun." It happened over a year ago and Kim would not have been able to actually drown Brandi. The hot tub was only filled with about 2 feet of water. What the former co-stars fought over exactly, though, remains a mystery.

Brandi is spilling hot #RHOBH tea...about a hot tub fight with Kim Richards? Catch a new episode of #BravosChatRoom TONIGHT at 9:30p ET! pic.twitter.com/eEoiTNTG4y — Bravo (@BravoTV) August 18, 2021

This isn't the first time Brandi and Kim have not been on speaking terms. Back in April, Brandi told ET she and Kim stopped talking in the wake of the Denise Richards drama that aired during season 10, after a joke about threesomes rubbed Kim the wrong way. Brandi said she and Kim briefly reconciled before losing touch again.

"We fight, it's just because we do," Brandi said at the time. "I last talked to her New Year's Eve and I saw the promo for Housewives where [Kathy Hilton] said she changed her number. I don't know if that's the case. I texted her, I emailed her. Nothing happened to have us not be talking, and we have the Blonde and Blonder thing coming up [at] The Improv, we kept pushing it back, and so I don't know where any of that stands now, because we're not talking."

"It's depressing," she continued, "and I talked to Kyle about it and, you know, Kyle is not that close to her either. So she's like, ‘I don't know what to tell you. You’ve been such a great friend to her. I don't know what's going on with her…’ So it's sad because I do love her."

During her conversation with ET, Brandi also noted that she believed her "Housewives days are done" after not getting a call for season 11.

"There was no closure for me," she added. "There was no closure for the audience or the other women, and I felt like it was selfish of her to not be honest, because that's what you sign up to do on a reality show. And if you have skeletons or something, they will come out, as we all know."

Hear more in the video below.