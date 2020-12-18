Brandi Glanville Reacts to LeAnn Rimes' ‘Masked Singer’ Victory

Brandi Glanville had a lot of feelings about this season of The Masked Singer. As was revealed in Wednesday's season four finale, The Sun was actually LeAnn Rimes -- which Glanville had been predicting all along.

Following the finale, in which Rimes won the Golden Mask trophy, an old tweet from Glanville began making the rounds in which she first stated her prediction.

"I think the sun is 100 percent Leann Rimes #maskedsinger," she tweeted back in October.

Glanville added what many fans felt was some shade, writing, "Although my kids say no way because she told them that she would never do this show because its sooo beneath her."

Glanville was previously married to Rimes' husband, Eddie Cibrian. The pair share two sons -- Mason, 17 and Jake, 13. Glanville and Cibrian split in 2009 after the actor sparked a romance with Rimes on the set of their TV movie Northern Lights.

While Glanville and Rimes have come to co-parent amicably, that hasn't stopped the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star from posting some seemingly shady messages.

On Wednesday, ahead of the finale, Glanville raised eyebrows again when she said she hoped The Sun won, but also used a term that some felt was meant to be a dig.

"Hope my kids bonus mom The Sun Leanne [Rimes] wins the masked singer tonight #Spitfire," Glanville tweeted.

In the end, Glanville's predictions were proven to be true, and Rimes won after performing a beautiful rendition of Brandi Carlile's "The Story."

However, it's unclear how Glanville actually felt about Rimes' victory because she posted a cryptic message about wanting to keep from speaking her mind because she'd already taken NyQuil.

"I want to say it but I won’t because I’m on NyQuil with a sore throat ...it’s not over until the masked lady sings," Glanville wrote.

ET's Nishelle Turner spoke with Rimes on Thursday morning, after being crowned the new Masked Singer champ, and the songstress opened up about how Cibrian was basically the only person who knew she was involved.

"Eddie was the only person who knew. Eddie and my manager. The kids did not know," Rimes shared. "I told [the kids] last night, I looked at them at the dinner table I was like, 'I can finally tell you, I was on The Masked Singer.' My little one, he goes, 'Dang it! I lost a bet with my mom.' I was like, 'Sorry, bud.'"

