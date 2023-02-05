Brandi Carlile on Singing at Ellen's Vow Renewal and Meeting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Exclusive)

"I was just an attendee and Portia was like 'Can you just burst into the first verse of 'The First Time I Saw Your Face,' and I was like 'Absolutely that's what I do,'" Carlile told ET on Sunday at the GRAMMYs. "So in front of like these mega celebrities I just had to go at the top of my lungs, 'The first time...' and they were looking at me like 'Does Brandi need some attention right now?'"

She continued, “It was actually a beautiful thing to witness. We love them, they are our sisters."

De Rossi planned the impromptu vow renewal during her 50th birthday celebration. The occasion was officiated by Kris Jenner and attended by Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The royal couple shared a moment with Carlile.

"We talked to them for a long time like British accents, talked about the angiograms," the singer said. "They just really felt like normal, decent, good humor people. We just had a great chat. I'm not going to pretend that I haven’t seen the hub bub, but I haven’t paid very close attention to it."

Carlile is set to flex her vocal cords once again for her performance during Sunday's GRAMMYs and she's ready to rock.

"Tonight, my performances at the GRAMMYs in the past have always been this commination of my childhood dreams so that came from staying up late to watch Whitney [Houston] and Celine [Dion] to see if they could hit those notes," she said. "I wanted to grow and sort of hit the power note at the GRAMMYs, but this year is going to be a little bit different. I just want to come out there and cut loose tonight. Just be punk rock and just lay it all out there for everybody."

Ahead of the show, Carlile took home awards in the Best Rock Song and Best Rock performances category for "Broken Horses," and the Seattle native is truly honored.

"We just won two rock and roll GRAMMYs," she told ET. "It was life affirming from a born and raised in Seattle. It just felt really good and so tonight I think that performance is going to go to another level for me."

And when it comes to what she’s looking forward to the most, it’s all about the girl power.

"Oh my gosh there’s so many things tonight that I just got to see," she said. "I love Lizzo. I saw Lizzo last night when she gets onstage, I scream like a Beatles fan. Madison Cunningham is so brilliant. She’s I mean the closest thing our generation has to Joni Mitchell and I'm so excited to see what she does this year and in the future."

The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards are taking place at Crypto.com Arena and are being broadcast and streamed live on CBS and Paramount+. Follow along at ETonline.com for full coverage from music's biggest night, including performances, GRAMMY winners and more.