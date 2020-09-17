Brad Pitt's Rumored Girlfriend Nicole Poturalski Responds to Accusation She Hates Angelina Jolie

Nicole Poturalski is speaking out following an accusation from a fan that she "hates" Angelina Jolie. The 27-year-old German model has been romantically linked to Jolie's ex, Brad Pitt, after she took a trip to France with him.

On Tuesday, Poturalski posted photos of herself wearing an orange top and shades with the caption, "Happy people don't hate 🧡🧡🧡."

This prompted one commenter to reply, "If so, then why you and Brad hate Angelina? Practice what you preach, girl."

Poturalski replied to the commenter, "Not hating anyone."

The response sparked a debate in the comments section featuring those defending the model and others condemning her.

One supporter wrote, "Come on Nicole never said she hates Angie. It was always the paps creating stories and saying 'a source close to reported....' I think it's only Brad who is dealing with Angie, Nicole has no business there."

Poturalski replied to that comment, simply writing, "Amen."

A source previously told ET of the rumored couple, "Brad and Nicole were introduced through friends, and when they first started seeing each other, they told no one about it. Even some of their inner circle of friends are only finding out now."

As for how the father of six is dealing with his rumored new relationship while still going through divorce proceedings with Jolie, the source noted, "Brad has been very private about dating and now more than ever he doesn't want to rock the boat with Angelina. He has been working so hard on making his co-parenting run smoothly."

