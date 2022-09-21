Brad Pitt Reveals the Actors He Thinks Are the Most Handsome Men in the World

Brad Pitt knows he’s not the only handsome man in Hollywood! In a new interview with Vogue, the 58-year-old revealed the two actors he personally finds to be the most handsome men in the world.

“You know in the acting world -- ‘cause that’s my day job -- the immediate go-to is Paul Newman,” he said.

“Cause he aged so gracefully. And by all reports a really special, giving, warm and truthful human being.”

When it came to naming someone who is in the present, the Bullet Train star had some semi-kind words for his friend, George Clooney.

“If I was gonna name someone present, well... I gotta name that George Clooney f****r cause why not?” he quipped.

He added, “Because usually I'm always taking him out, and he’s taking me out and this time, I’m gonna go the other way, just this once.”

Pitt’s conversation about looks is centered around his latest endeavor, his genderless skincare line, Le Domaine. While speaking with the magazine, the father of six also revealed that it was his ex, and friend, Gwyneth Paltrow, who inspired him to take the jump into the beauty space.

After admitting that the people in the hip-hop space took away the shame that came with celebrity branding, the Lost City star shared how Goop was another source of inspiration.

“And I love what Gwyneth’s done [with Goop],” he told the publication.

“She is still a really dear friend, and she has built this empire. She has always had that in her as a curator, and it’s been a lovely creative outlet for her.”

When it comes to his routine -- which is admitted isn’t much -- Pitt revealed that it was Paltrow who got him into taking care of his skin.

“In fact, come to think about it, she was probably the first one who got me to even wash my face twice a day… maybe,” he shared.

Pitt also admitted that entering the skincare space wasn’t top on his priority list, but after doing the research with his partners, and realizing that a lot of products are “the same” he was inspired to create the line.

“No, and truthfully we wouldn’t have done it unless we felt there was something valid here, something original, something that worked,” he said.

“I get sent stuff all the time and… ugh. It’s just all the same for me. But this last year we have been testing Le Domaine and I was really surprised by the results, and that for me, made it worth going forward.”