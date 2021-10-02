'Boy Meets World' Stars Ben Savage and Danielle Fishel Embrace Rom-Coms in Funny New Commercial

What happens when boy meets pizza and girl meets pizza? That's exactly what Boy Meets World co-stars Ben Savage and Danielle Fishel decided to find out in their new commercial.

The longtime pals and on-screen spouses have known each other since they were kids starring on both Boy Meets World and the Disney Channel sequel Girl Meets World as Cory Matthews and Topanga Lawrence.

In their new commercial for Panera's new flatbread pizza, Savage and Fishel live out some of our favorite rom-com tropes. They pick up lines and moments from hit films such as Pretty Woman, Serendipity, The Break-Up, Love Actually, When Harry Met Sally, Sixteen Candles, and Jerry Maguire.

"Did you just take the last slice of pizza?" Fishel asks Savage.

"I didn't think you'd want it," Savage replies with his mouth full.

"I wanted you to want me to want it!" she declares.

The commercial ends with Fishel declaring, "You had me at pepperoni!"

Savage and Fishel played Cory and Topanga for seven seasons from 1993 to 2000 on Boy Meets World. They then played older versions of their characters as parents on Girl Meets World on Disney Channel from 2014 to 2017.