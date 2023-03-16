'Boy Meets World' Star Ben Savage Marries Tessa Angermeier

Ben Savage is a married man! The 42-year-old Boy Meets World actor recently tied the knot with Tessa Angermeier.

Stylist Chloe Engelhardt revealed the news in February when she shared pics from Savage and Angermeier's nuptials on Instagram.

In the pics, which were taken at the outdoor Los Angeles ceremony, Angermeier stuns in a strapless white gown, while her new husband looks dapper in a classic tuxedo.

Per the pics, Angermeier changed into a second dress for the wedding reception, donning a short, sparkly, flapper-style look as she busted a move on the dance floor.

Neither the bride nor groom has publicly spoken about their nuptials, though Angermeier did update her last name to Savage on her Instagram account. ET has reached out to Savage's rep for comment.

Savage announced his engagement to Angermeier in January, with his rep telling People, "They are both very grateful and enjoying this exciting time with their family and friends." At the time, the outlet reported that the private couple began dating in 2018.

2023 is gearing up to be a big year for Savage. In addition to his recent wedding, the actor has big things going on professionally, as he recently announced that he's running for Congress. Savage is running as a Democrat for California's 30th District seat, which is currently occupied by Rep. Adam Schiff, who's expected to vacate his seat to run for Senate.

"I'm running for Congress because it's time to restore faith in government by offering reasonable, innovative and compassionate solutions to our country's most pressing issues," he wrote on Instagram. "And it's time for new and passionate leaders who can help move our country forward. Leaders who want to see the government operating at maximum capacity, unhindered by political divisions and special interests."