Bowen Yang Says 'SNL' Cast Is 'Supporting' Pete Davidson Amid Kanye West Drama

While Pete Davidson has been absent for the past few episodes of Saturday Night Live, co-star Bowen Yang says his fellow castmembers are standing behind him.

Yang walked the red carpet at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Sunday, and he spoke with ET's Lauren Zima about the topic that has dominated headlines in recent weeks -- the drama between Davidson and West that has spilled out into social media repeatedly.

"We are supporting him by giving him space," Yang said of Davidson. "I think he’s just, you know, figuring it out, because I think a lot is out of his control, in terms of people's responses."

"I think he’s just getting back to his comfort and I think that is the best thing he can do," Yang continued. "We are all thinking about him, and we love him so much."

The ongoing drama revolves around West publicly insulting Davidson on social media over the comic's relationship with West's estranged wife, Kim Kardashian. Davidson has also reportedly been filming a movie over the past several weeks, and scheduling conflicts have kept him from appearing on recent episodes of SNL.

Yang, meanwhile, has been slaying on the sketch comedy series, and his standout work earned him a nomination for Best Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series at this year's Critics Choice Awards.

"I feel so honored. It's such a shared accomplishment with the show," Yang said of the well-deserved nomination. "Everyone works so hard there, it feels like I am just like representing the whole crew, the cast, the writers, everybody."

As for who he'd like to see host the acclaimed sketch series in upcoming episodes, Yang suggested, "I would love a big ol' pop star! Someone like Lizzo."

In fact, Yang hinted that there may even be a few hosting candidates who were also walking Sunday's red carpet.

"I’m not giving anything away, but there might be a few people here who might be hosting soon. That’s all I'll say," Yang teased.

