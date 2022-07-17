Bobby East, former NASCAR driver, Dead at 37

NASCAR driver Bobby East has died at 37, following injuries sustained in a stabbing. A statement released by the United States Auto Club confirmed that East died on Friday. “Bobby East, one of the most prolific drivers of his era and a three-time USAC National Champion driver in USAC Silver Crown and Midgets, passed away on the night of July 13, 2022, in southern California. He was just 37 years old,” the statement on the website said.

According to a press release issued by the Westminster, California police department, East was killed while filing up his car at a 76 gas station in Westminster, California. “The victim was found on the ground suffering from a serious stab wound to the chest area,” the release read.

“Officers attempted life saving measures until OCFA paramedics arrived and transported the victim to a local trauma center, where the victim succumbed to his injury.”

Rusty Jarrett/Getty Images

In a follow-up statement released Saturday, the Westminster police revealed that the suspect in East’s murder had been killed in an officer-involved shooting.

Following the news of East’s death, the NASCAR community took to social media to mourn.

Joe Robbins/Getty Images for NASCAR

“Our team is incredibly sad to learn today’s news about Bobby East. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones,” the official RFK Racing twitter account wrote.

East was the son of USAC Hall of Fame car builder, Bob East. During his career, he received three USAC national driving titles and 22 USAC National Midget wins.