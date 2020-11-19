Bobby Brown's Son Bobby Jr. Dies at 28

Rest in peace, Bobby Brown Jr. The 28-year-old son of Bobby Brown died on Wednesday, a spokesperson for LAPD confirms to ET. ET has reached out to Bobby's rep for comment.

According to the LAPD spokesperson, officers from the West LA division responded to a call about a medical emergency at around 1:50 p.m. on Wednesday. When the officers arrived, there was a male subject who was pronounced dead at the scene. No foul play is suspected, and the case is being handed over to the L.A. county coroner.

"I love you forever King," Bobby Jr.'s brother, Landon, wrote on Instagram on Wednesday evening.

Bobby Jr., one of Bobby's seven children, was born in 1992, at the end of the singer's 11-year on-off relationship with Kim Ward. Bobby's daughter Bobbi Kristina, whose mother was Whitney Houston, was born in 1993.

Bobbi Kristina was found face-down in a bathtub in her Georgia home on Jan. 31, 2015. After spending nearly six months in a coma, she died in hospice care on July 26, 2015, at the age of 22. She was buried in New Jersey next to her late mother, Whitney Houston, who died in February 2012.

Bobby honored Bobbi Kristina on the five-year anniversary of her death in July.

"There's no way to explain how I feel I miss you so much little girl you stay in my heart on my mind every day daddy loves you," he wrote on Instagram.

See more in the video below.