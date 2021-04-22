Bobby Brown Says Being on ‘The Masked Singer’ Was a ‘Therapeutic’ Experience (Exclusive)

For Bobby Brown, performing onThe Masked Singer meant more than just another gig. The singer found some unexpected comfort in being a part of the hit series.

After the New Edition star was unmasked as The Crab on Wednesday's 2-hour special Super 8 showdown, he opened up to ET's Nischelle Turner on Thursday and reflected on why he did the show and what it meant to him.

"It was something that was different. Something out of the box, you know? Something I could just go out and have fun with," he shared. "Especially during these times, I think we need a little bit of laughter and a little bit of fun happening around the world."

"It was so much fun," he added. "I recommend it for any entertainer out there to experience this at least once in their lifetime."

Brown revealed that he and his family have been big fans of The Masked Singer since the first season, explaining that it's been a family tradition to gather around the TV every Wednesday to watch the show together.

However, this also made it hard to keep his role on the show this season a secret from his kids -- including son Cassius, 11, and daughters Bodhi, 5, and Hendrix, 4 -- whom he shares with wife Alicia Etheredge.

"I couldn’t tell them at all so I had to tell a little fib to my kids but they guessed it from right off the bat because we sing so much around the house and my kids know my tones so they guessed right off the bat that it was me," Brown explained. "I kept having to say, 'No, it's not daddy! How could it be daddy? Daddy's right here with you. I can't be there and here at the same time.'"

In his clue packages as The Crab, Brown talked about how trauma and tragedy have followed him throughout his life, and a number of the songs he performed were infused with pain and passion born from the challenges and loss he's endured. However, the singer said that getting to be on that stage was cathartic.

"It keeps me going, you know? I'm a performer. I love performing on stage. I can't wait to get back at it," Brown shared. "This was definitely therapeutic for me."

After being unmasked on Wednesday, Brown didn't shy away from talking about the recent tragedies he's dealt with -- including the death of his 22-year-old daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, in July 2015, and the death of his 28-year-old son, Bobby Brown Jr., last November -- and how those tragedies shaped his decision to be a part of the show.

"As everybody knows, I lost my two children. I lost my daughter Bobbi Kristina, and I lost my son just recently, Bobby Jr. And, um, they were a part of everything that I do this for. I do this for my kids," Brown said during the episode. "I just felt it was essential that I come out here and do it for my little ones... to let them see that their dad is still, you know, kicking."