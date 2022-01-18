Bob Saget Reflects On His Love of Stand-Up Comedy In Final Podcast With Margaret Cho

Bob Saget opened up about his renewed love of doing stand-up in his final episode of his podcast, Bob Saget's Here For You.

The beloved comedian -- who died in his hotel room in Florida on Jan. 9 -- sat down with his friend and fellow comic Margaret Cho for the interview, released posthumously on Monday.

The pair spoke for over an hour about comedy, acting, and how COVID-19 has impacted their lives and their comedic material, and Saget reflected on how he found an appreciation for stand-up that he's never had before.

"I'm doing stand-up now, and I'm different," Saget shared with Cho. "I mean, the way I'm talking to people, the stories I'm telling. I didn't know I was going to love standup as much as I love it."

Saget explained that he hasn't "loved it this much since I started. And I'm doing long ass sets. Because I'm saying serious shit. That I never said [before]."

This sentiment was echoed in Saget's final Instagram post, shared hours before he was found dead, in which he reflected on what would be his last performance.

Saget was on his I Don't Do Negative stand-up tour of the country, and performed the night before at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall near Jacksonville, Florida.

"Okay, I loved tonight’s show @pontevedra_concerthall in Jacksonville. Really nice audience. Lots of positivity. Happened last night in Orlando last night at the Hard Rock Live too. Very appreciative and fun audiences," Saget captioned the post. "Thanks again to @comediantimwilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a two hour set tonight."

"I’m back in comedy like I was when I was 26.I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every moment of it," he added. "Goin’ everywhere until I get the special shot. And then probably keep going cause I’m addicted to this s**t. Peace out. ✌️"

While speaking with Cho on his podcast, Saget explained that he feels like when it comes to both his act and his outlook, he evolves every few years and transforms the way he performs and how he views the world.

"I change every seven or eights years. COVID has delayed the change a little bit, but it's also rebooted me in some ways," Saget shared.

He repeatedly expressed his love for the art of stand-up comedy, explaining, "I love doing this damn thing. I have no reason to ever stop doing this. Why would I?"

The episode was recorded six days before his death, at age 65.

ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with Cho about the podcast after Saget's death, and the actress recalled how Saget seemed during their conversation.

"I just remember Bob's enthusiasm for comedy itself," Cho shared. "He was always surprising, always warm. And you were just always laughing."

Saget was laid to rest in Los Angeles on Jan. 14, in a private ceremony attended by Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo, and many of his close friends and former Full House co-stars who considered Saget family.