Bob Saget, 'Full House' Star and Celebrated Comedian, Dead at 65

Celebrated comedian and sitcom star Bob Saget has died. He was 65.

Saget died on Sunday in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. The Orange County Sheriff's office confirmed the news on Twitter Sunday afternoon.

"Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene," the Sheriff's Office wrote. "Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget"

The Medical Examiner’s Office will ultimately determine cause and manner of death, the Orange County Sheriff's Office added in a statement to ET.

Saget has been on his I Don't Do Negative stand-up tour of the country, and performed on Saturday at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Jacksonville, Florida.

Saget took to social media Saturday night to share his appreciation for the audience and expressed his renewed love for stand-up comedy.

"Okay, I loved tonight’s show @pontevedra_concerthall in Jacksonville. Really nice audience. Lots of positivity. Happened last night in Orlando last night at the Hard Rock Live too. Very appreciative and fun audiences," Saget captioned the post. "Thanks again to @comediantimwilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a two hour set tonight."

"I’m back in comedy like I was when I was 26.I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every moment of it," he added. "Goin’ everywhere until I get the special shot. And then probably keep going cause I’m addicted to this s**t. Peace out. ✌️"

Saget first gained fame in 1987 when he was cast to play Danny Tanner on the hit ABC sitcom Full House. He became an even more ingrained household name as the host of America's Funniest Home Videos beginning in 1989.

Saget enjoyed a long and celebrated career as a stand-up comedian while working in film and television, both in front of and behind the camera. In 2005, he was cast to voice the narrator in the hit sitcom How I Met Your Mother, which ran for nine seasons.

Saget is survived by his wife, Kelly Rizzo, and three daughters -- Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer -- from his previous marriage.