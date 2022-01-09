Bob Saget Dead at 65: Adam Sandler, Amy Schumer, Joel McHale & More Stars Pay Tribute to the Late Comic

Tributes, memorials and condolences are pouring in for the late Bob Saget.

Following the untimely death of the beloved sitcom star on Sunday, many of his famous friends and former co-stars remembered him with touching tributes.

Saget's longtime friend, co-star and on-screen daughter Candace Cameron Bure shared her heartbreak on Twitter, writing, "I don’t know what to say 💔. I have no words."

"Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life," she shared. "I loved him so much."

Fellow Full House alum and Saget's close friend John Stamos also reacted to the shocking news, stated that he was "broken" and "gutted" by the loss.

"I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him," Stamos wrote. "I love you so much Bobby."

Fellow TV star and veteran stand-up comedian Margaret Cho told ET shortly after the news broke, "He was an amazing comedian and a really warm and generous man. It doesn’t seem real to me yet as I just saw him last week and it’s hard to even imagine him not being here. He was the best."

Kat Dennings, who appeared alongside Saget in the 2001 sitcom Raising Dad, took to Twitter to share her shock, writing, "Oh god. Bob Saget!!! The loveliest man. I was his TV daughter for one season and he was always so kind and protective. So so sorry for his family."

Close friend and fellow comedian Gilbert Gottfried shared a selfie he recently snapped with Saget and write that he is "still in shock" after hearing the tragic news.

"I just spoke with Bob a few days ago. We stayed on the phone as usual making each other laugh," he wrote. "RIP to friend, comedian & fellow Aristocrat Bob Saget."

Joel McHale shared an emotional message reflecting on Saget's passing, tweeting, I’m so shocked at @bobsaget’s passing. One of the most kind & thoughtful people I’ve ever come across & he just happened to be one of the funniest on the planet."

"I will miss you so much Bob. Love you dear friend. I’m so sorry @kellyrizzo. And so sorry to the rest of the family," McHale added.

Comedian, actor and podcaster Marc Maron tweeted a message of mourning as well, writing, "Oh no. RIP Bob Saget. Truly one of the nicest guys and so funny. Very sad."

Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen paid tribute as well, sharing, "He had the biggest heart and wore it on his sleeve. He was so generous with his feelings. A mensch. #BobSaget"

Here are some of the many tributes that stars have shared in Saget's memory.

Bob Saget was the kindest, warmest male comic there was. I loved it whenever I saw him, or heard from him. He was the guy that everyone loved. Love you, Bob Saget. You will be missed and loved for a long time. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) January 10, 2022

One of the funniest nights of my life was in the early 90's in a limo heading downtown with @TheRichardLewis @DaveCoulier and Saget. Blue and brutal and funny AF!

Wherever he's gone, people will be laughing! — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) January 10, 2022

I’ll miss Bob Saget so much. He was as kind as he was funny. — Nikki Glaser (@NikkiGlaser) January 10, 2022

Seeing this tweet from B.J. six days ago and I agree. You couldn’t find a nicer or sharper wit than Bob Saget. Shocked and devastated. 💔💔💔 https://t.co/QgiYCW5H92 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 10, 2022

There wasn’t a kinder person in Hollywood than Bob Saget. I am having trouble wrapping my head around this. I do not want to believe this. It’s all too much to handle. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 10, 2022

Bob Saget…

Just the funniest and nicest… — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) January 10, 2022

Lost a great guy and a friend.

RIP Bob Saget https://t.co/xWse8pNqCk — Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) January 10, 2022

This is insane. He was so young, and one of the sweetest comics around. Kind and genuine every time you saw him. What a loss.



Bob Saget, Comic and Star of TV’s ‘Full House,’ Dies at 65 https://t.co/hpbbwYyOj3 — Aisha Tyler (@aishatyler) January 10, 2022

Rest In Peace, Bob Saget. 65 is too damn soon. https://t.co/HtSh79kFqf — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 10, 2022

“When you’re lost out there and you’re all alone, a light is waiting to carry you home….everywhere you look.”



Rest In Peace, Bob Saget. 🙏🏾 — Charles Booker (@Booker4KY) January 10, 2022

RIP Bob Saget, 65.

What sad news. Such a funny, charming man. pic.twitter.com/q9qtrKhp45 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 10, 2022

Saget died on Sunday in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed the news on Twitter Sunday afternoon.

"Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene," the Sheriff's Office wrote. "Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget"

The Medical Examiner’s Office will ultimately determine cause and manner of death, the Orange County Sheriff's Office added in a statement to ET.

Saget has been on his I Don't Do Negative stand-up tour of the country, and performed on Saturday at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Jacksonville, Florida.

Saget took to social media Saturday night to share his appreciation for the audience and expressed his renewed love for stand-up comedy.

"Okay, I loved tonight’s show @pontevedra_concerthall in Jacksonville. Really nice audience. Lots of positivity. Happened last night in Orlando last night at the Hard Rock Live too. Very appreciative and fun audiences," Saget captioned the post. "Thanks again to @comediantimwilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a two hour set tonight."

"I’m back in comedy like I was when I was 26.I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every moment of it," he added. "Goin’ everywhere until I get the special shot. And then probably keep going cause I’m addicted to this s**t. Peace out. ✌️"